Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 45,840 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents makes up approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Cytosorbents worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Cytosorbents Corp has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.