Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR remained flat at $$33.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 127,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,323. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

