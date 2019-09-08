Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the quarter. Westlake Chemical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

WLK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 484,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

