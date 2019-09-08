Sandbar Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies makes up 4.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

