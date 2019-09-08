SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Hits $264,326.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SALT has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $264,326.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, ABCC and Gate.io. In the last week, SALT has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00216102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01299383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000387 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx, AirSwap, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

