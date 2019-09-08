salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.82.

NYSE:CRM opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,227 shares of company stock worth $50,004,587. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 576,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

