SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.50

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $955,756.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004831 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00591931 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,489,568 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.