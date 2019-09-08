Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.40 million and $181,179.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

