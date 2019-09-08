Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Sabre has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 303.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

