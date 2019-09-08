Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $284,850.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,582.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.01725545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.02920378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00671039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00747558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00460204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 14,081,909 coins and its circulating supply is 13,964,597 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

