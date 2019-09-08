Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ryder System worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 309,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 457,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

