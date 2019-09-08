RVB Capital Management LLC Sells 127,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

RVB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the period. Empire State Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,073 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,791,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

