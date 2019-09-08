RVB Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 2.7% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 94.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

