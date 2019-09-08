Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 92.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 310,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 149,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 201.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 1,555,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

