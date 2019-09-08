Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 64.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 333,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 293,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Garmin by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 186,856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,108,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock worth $430,492,687. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,669. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.