Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 38,468 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of New York Times worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 994,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.20 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

