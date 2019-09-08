Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after buying an additional 816,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,123,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after buying an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $108.41. 1,506,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

