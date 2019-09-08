Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$113.00 at Eight Capital

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CSFB set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.10 and a 1-year high of C$107.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3799996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.87, for a total value of C$1,048,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,675 shares in the company, valued at C$5,733,657.90. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.67, for a total transaction of C$92,318.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at C$148,108.05. Insiders have sold 45,656 shares of company stock worth $4,674,932 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

