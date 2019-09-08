Roth Capital Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $53.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.81.

NYSE KL traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,261. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

