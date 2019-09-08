Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Rollins stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,079. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Rollins by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 169,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rollins by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,185,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after buying an additional 132,745 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,304,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

