Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,265,000 after acquiring an additional 428,700 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 506,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,530 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

NYSE:RCI traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 415,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,518. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

