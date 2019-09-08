Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 87,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Shares of QID traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 1,627,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,516. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.