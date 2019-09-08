Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,120,769,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,501,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 535,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,512,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,197 shares of company stock worth $20,170,680. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,851. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

