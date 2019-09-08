Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,499,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,821 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,953,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 637,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 482,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

