Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Toyota Motor accounts for about 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of TM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.05. 329,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

