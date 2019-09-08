Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,517 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,717,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,465,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

