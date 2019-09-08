Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. McKesson makes up about 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 168.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

