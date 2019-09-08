Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Corning by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,239. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

