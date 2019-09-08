Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Baker Hughes A GE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $217,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 246,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 3,696,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

