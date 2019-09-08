Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.70. The stock had a trading volume of 407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

