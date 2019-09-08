Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,700 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $208,212,000 after acquiring an additional 649,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.85.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,015. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

