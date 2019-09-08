Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $273.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

