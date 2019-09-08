Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 28,645 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,645 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $189,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 147.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436,640 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,256,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,858,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 354,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,916,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 2,596,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,944. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

