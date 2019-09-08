Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,122.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,909 shares of company stock worth $11,671,997 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

CDNS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 1,323,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

