Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneMain worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 496,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

