Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after purchasing an additional 448,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,553,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,371 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Entergy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,423,000 after purchasing an additional 237,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,315,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock worth $8,896,045. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

