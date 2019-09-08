Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $172.93. 708,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,296. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.