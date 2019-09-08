Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60,037.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 5,264,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.