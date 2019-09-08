Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after buying an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 442,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 977,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after buying an additional 240,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 1,413,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,058,251.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,577. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

