Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.87. 1,383,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,512. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $147.82 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

