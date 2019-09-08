Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 135,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,425. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

