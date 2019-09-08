Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.09. 2,015,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,412. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

