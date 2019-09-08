Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Omnicom Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 1,407,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

