Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22,216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 645,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,266 shares of company stock worth $41,142,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.