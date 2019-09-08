Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,605,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,700,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

