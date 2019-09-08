Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 728,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,650. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

