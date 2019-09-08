Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

