Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 76,230 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 191,268 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,657. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at $326,314. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

