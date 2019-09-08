Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 12,140 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 406,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.