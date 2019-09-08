Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,961.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

SIVB stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. 328,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $330.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

